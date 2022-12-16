Blue Mountains Council gets go ahead to ditch Australia Day citizenship ceremony

Blue Mountains City Council will no longer hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.
The change comes after the federal government announced it will relax Morrison-era regulations that could have seen councils stripped of their citizenship powers if they didn't hold ceremonies on our national day.
Next year's citizenship ceremony in the Blue Mountains will now be held on January 25.
Blue Mountains City Council had asked the new Labor Government to reverse the former government's ban at its November meeting.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill welcomed the change.
"I couldn't be prouder of the councillors. They stood with me on this and we are on the right side of history," he said. "I thank my colleagues.
"From here on, the January citizenship ceremony will be held on the evening before so that it connects with the public holiday but is not on a day that causes pain for many First Nations people.
"I thank the Albanese Government for the compassion they have shown with this change."
Prior to the update announced on December 16, councils were required to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day. They will now be able to hold it on January 26 or on the three days before and after.
But while the federal government has relaxed the Morrison-era rules, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said it was still the government's "strong expectation that councils conduct ceremonies on January 26".
"The Australian Government implores councils to have new citizens as their key focus, recognising that many community members want to complete their journey to Australian citizenship in connection with Australia Day," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.