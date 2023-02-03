Mystery coin from Springwood Golf Course identified

A seemingly old coin discovered behind a memorial plaque at Springwood Golf Course has been identified as a 2002 Euro coin.
The Gazette recently published an article on this corroded coin and plaque, detailing the life of the man commemorated and calling for submissions that could help identify the coin.
Since then Dianne Rutherford, curator of military heraldry and technology at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, has formally identified the coin as a more recent Euro.
The image above shows a side-by-side comparison of the 10 Euro Cent coin and the coin found behind the plaque.
The Brandenburg gate is visible in both photos, along with the year 2002 at the bottom of both coins.
The Gazette would like to thank everyone who called or submitted emails to assist in identifying the coin and solving the mystery.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
