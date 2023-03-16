Buses replace trains between Penrith and Springwood at night this weekend

Are you planning on catching the train home tonight? Buses will replace trains between 10pm and 2am between Penrith and Springwood until Sunday night.
More trackwork is planned on the network so if you get to Penrith before 10pm you could avoid your trip being disrupted.
The trackwork started on Monday March 13 and continues until Sunday March 19.
Updates are available on the NSWTrainLink West site and you can plan your trip at their Trip Planner.
Trains will still run from the west (Lithgow/Mount Victoria) to Springwood and between Penrith and Central, albeit some to a changed timetable.
