$76 million for landslip recovery approved by Blue Mountains City Council

Blue Mountains City Council has approved a proposed $76 million Landslip Recovery Program to repair problem sites throughout the Mountains.
The $76 million, which is planned to be spent over three financial years, was approved by the council at their March 28 meeting.
The council's business paper reported 67 landslips in the Blue Mountains arising from four natural disaster declarations since March 2021.
Megalong Road had the most landslips at 24, with Kanimbla Drive having the second most slips at 18.
The report then listed several other sites across the Mountains which have had one or more landslips.
The funding will be delivered across five packages focusing on various areas. Most of the packages focus heavily on Megalong Road and Kanimbla Drive.
Councillor Roza Sage requested at the March meeting that Sun Valley Road be increased in priority out of the landslip sites on the list.
"[We were] talking about Megalong Valley and Megalong Street previously. Well, Sun Valley has got the same issues. It is the one road in and the one road out, a very narrow road, and the road - especially going up [in that] very, very steep hill - is starting to slip," she said.
"There is no room to move if there's two cars coming one way or the other way. It becomes very dangerous, and I'd like to see this escalated."
The mayor confirmed at the meeting that consideration will be given to Sun Valley Road.
The council's business paper said the program will be "fully funded by the state and federal governments", through Transport for NSW under Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and Essential Public Asset Reconstruction Works.
For a full list of landslip sites acknowledged by the council, check the March business paper on the council website at: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/council-meetings/2023-business-paper-minutes-audio.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
