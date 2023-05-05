Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Wolgan Valley short film circulates social media

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Martignago and Matt Bird. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Eddie Martignago and Matt Bird. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Wolgan Valley residents have upped the ante in their campaign to end their isolation following a major landslip in November 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.