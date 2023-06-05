A new residents action group has formed to battle the resort-style "croc park" development in Wentworth Falls.
The Bodington Hill Wildlife Resort Action Group [BHWRAG] has been meeting regularly since April. They are urging residents to view the plans for the Blue Mountains Wildlife and Tourism Development proposed in an environmental conservation zone.
"Residents are alarmed that their elected council representatives have been cut out of making the final decision on this proposal," spokesperson, Murray Matson, said.
The five-star resort was marked as a State Significant Development [SSD] by the former state government. The $110m project includes a hotel, animal hospital, outdoor amphitheatre and food and drink facilities.
Mr Matson is a former Randwick Greens councillor and is helping mobilise the local action group of more than 40 people. He said residents can register their interest in the plan by visiting the planning portal and clicking "notify me" on the development (SSD-14793297) for 10 Great Western Highway. An Environmental Impact Statement is being prepared.
The project's documents show plans for freshwater and saltwater crocodiles, penguins, Tasmanian devils, emus, cassowaries, koalas, wombats and dingos among the wildlife to be exhibited.
At a public meeting in Katoomba in late February, a spokesman for the development, Leura solicitor Farshad Amirbeaggi, said they had worked for about five years on the project with some COVID interruptions.
READ MORE:
The developer recently lodged changes to its DA with the Department of Planning and Environment [DPE], including a signalised intersection on the highway and multi-storey carpark.
A DA for the site was approved in 1991 after going to the Land and Environment Court. Council said the project is likely to breach "multiple aspects" including the building footprint encroaching into the environmental protection zone; clearing of protected bushland; exceeding height limits; and being visually prominent and impacting the scenic value of the Mountains.
Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood said the fight to stop the development continues. She said the DPE had consulted with council, Transport for NSW [TfNSW] and the Department's Environment and Heritage Group [EHG].
"Council, TfNSW and EHG all raised significant concerns and TfNSW made it clear the current design will increase risks to road safety".
The developer has until June 9 to respond to the submission concerns.
Mr Matson said: "Our biggest concern is what may happen in the next few weeks. The proposal may at the end-of this month be granted permission to amend its currently submitted SEARS document". He hoped the Planning Minister could intervene to block any expansion beyond its current approval.
Cr Hollywood said it is "overdevelopment on environmentally sensitive land that will have the paradoxical effect of destroying natural habitat in order to showcase animals you wouldn't find here".
The group thanked Greens Ward Cr Brent Hoare and Labor Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood for their active support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.