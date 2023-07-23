One year ago in the peak of winter, there were more than 3000 people recorded living with coronavirus in the Blue Mountains/ Nepean region. The same week this year, the number has dwindled to about 150.
Locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to July 13, 2023, compared to the week before July 16, 2022, show the dramatic fall in COVID-19 sufferers and numbers being reported.
Compared to the rest of NSW, the Nepean Blue Mountains Health District has also barely changed - holding around the 4-5 per cent mark of COVID cases in the state.
There were 79 positive PCR tests (polymerase chain reaction tests) leading up to the week of July 13 this year and 72 positive RATs (rapid antigen tests) - adding up 151 people or 5.29 per cent of COVID test results in NSW.
In an almost identical time period the year before when the pandemic was raging, there were 3,345 COVID cases in the district or 4.51 per cent of the state's cases.
This will be our second winter with Omicron subvariants.
Deakin University chair of epidemiology Catherine Bennett, said Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness, especially in a population with significant levels of immunity from both vaccine and prior infection.
The data contained in NSW Bureau of Health statistics shows cases in NSW have dwindled overall from 74,102 in the week leading up to July 16, 2022, compared to 2854 in the seven days up to July 13, 2023.
The Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (LHD) covers more than 384,000 people living in rural, remote and concentrated suburban areas across the Penrith, Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains and Lithgow Local Government Areas - almost 9,179 square kilometres.
Nearby Local Health Districts like Western Sydney currently register 348 cases or 12.19 per cent - a similar percentage of the state's cases 12 months earlier when it recorded 9,424 cases or 12.72 per cent.
Our region currently has a similar number of cases to Central Coast (169), Northern NSW (153), Murrumbidgee (127), Sydney (205) and the Illawarra/Shoalhaven (210) Local Health Districts.
Between July 10 and July 17, 8,047 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia with an average of 1,150 cases per day.
Professor Bennett said Australia would likely have a number of infections in the community that were flying under the radar because they weren't severe.
At the end of last year Australia had recorded more than 10.4 million cases of COVID-19. But this was also an underestimate, as not everyone tests for COVID-19 or reports their positive results and current symptoms may be mild or asymptomatic.
Since May a referral from your doctor is needed to get a free COVID-19 PCR test. Many testing clinics have now closed. RATs are available for free at Service NSW. To register a positive RAT test go to the NSW Health website.
Get vaccinations up-to-date
Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, has urged the community to get their COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations up-to-date.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay said it's important not to become complacent, as COVID-19 is still circulating with the flu.
"To protect yourself and your loved ones, we are urging people to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible and ensure that their COVID-19 vaccinations are up-to-date," Ms Reay said.
"COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and we will experience additional waves, particularly into winter. Keeping up with your vaccinations increases community immunity, providing us all with better protection."
Flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone aged over six months and are free for certain eligible groups under the National Immunisation Program.
All adults over 18 years are eligible for a free COVID-19 top-up vaccination six months after a confirmed infection, or six months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, regardless of previous doses.
Children and adolescents aged five to 17 years who have medical comorbidities, disabilities or significant or complex health needs, can also receive a free COVID-19 top-up.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. Vaccine providers are listed on the healthdirect website: healthdirect.gov.au/covid-19/vaccinations.
"Getting vaccinated means that we can help limit the spread to those who are more vulnerable such as people with disabilities, the elderly, or those who have significant or complex health needs," Ms Reay said.
- with Anna Houlahan and Nicki Davey
