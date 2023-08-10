A moving ceremony was held this month, to mark the life, death and service of former Katoomba man, police officer and Vietnam conscript, Private Kenneth Raymond Houston.
Private Houston was known dearly as Ken and Uncle Ken by his family, and 'Tex' by his Army mates.
He lived in Katoomba and worked as a policeman in western Sydney, but was called up for National Service in July, 1967. He joined Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment for his tour of duty in Vietnam but tragically died during operations in the Phuoc Tuy province of South Vietnam on October 25, 1968. He was only 23.
This year marks 60 years since the arrival of the Australian Army Training team in South Vietnam on August 3, 1962 and 50 years since the withdrawal of combat troops in 1972.
The Vietnam Veterans Vigil (https://www.vvv.org.au/) is a Service of Remembrance that was held at every grave or commemorative plaque site across the nation and overseas on August 3, for each of the 523 Australians killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Private Houston's graveside at Katoomba Cemetery was the scene of one of those special services with his extended family of sisters, nephews, nieces and other relatives joining two of his Platoon members, Peter Luffman and Ken McGowan. Old friends of the former officer, as well as members of the local Returned Servicemen's League and Blue Mountains Police Inspector David Graham also attended.
His great-nephew, Lachlan Tremble, said: "Ken lived a life of service to his family, community and country. He was so loved and respected within the community that on the day of his funeral the whole town stopped, with shops closing their doors for the day and everyone coming out to pay their respects."
"The memorial was a wonderful opportunity for those that were either too young at the time to attend the funeral, or those who were born after his death to honour this great man. He remains in our hearts and we are immensely proud of him."
The Vietnam War was era-defining, and the longest conflict Australia was involved in during the 20th Century. Some 60,000 Australians served, 523 gave their lives and more than 3,000 were wounded. About 15,000 were conscripts through the National Service Scheme.
A Commemorative Service at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial, at Anzac Parade in Canberra, will be televised on August 18, to mark the withdrawal of troops.
