Another dramatic chapter for Wentworth Falls 'Croc Park' as WIRES asks for access to wombat burrows

By B C Lewis
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Two Blue Mountains wildlife action groups have pleaded for access to potential wombat burrows on the Wentworth Falls 'croc park' site to save the lives of mange-affected wombats dying on the highway.

