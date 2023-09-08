Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Karu Distillery joins forces with Mountains businesses to make chocolate, beer and coffee

TW
By Tom Walker
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Karu Distillery has reaffirmed the adage that good things come in threes, having brought their award-winning spirits to Blue Mountains businesses to collaborate on beers, chocolates, and coffee liqueurs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.