Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman has returned from a 48-hour visit to India where she represented Australia at the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting.
Ms Templeman, who is also Special Envoy for the Arts, addressed the meeting at Varanasi on August 26. It was the final meeting before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi from September 9-10.
"This meeting of culture ministers from around the world focused on four key areas," said Ms Templeman, "the protection and restitution of cultural property; harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future; promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy; and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture.
"It also provided an important opportunity to discuss issues such as recognising artists' rights as workers and improving the agency of First Nations people in cultural policy. I was proud to highlight the Australian government's commitments in these areas and the concrete progress we've made."
Ms Templeman said it was also an opportunity to publicly thank member countries like Germany and the United Kingdom for their cooperation in the return of ancestral remains to Australia over the past year.
"At the meeting, I noted the ongoing destruction of cultural heritage in the Ukraine, where 284 cultural sites have been partially or totally destroyed during Russia's illegal and immoral war," she said.
"The meeting is held in private, and follows extensive discussion between the member countries, including Australia, to work towards an agreed statement of the priorities.
"I commend India for its work in steering the culture working group deliberations this year during its G20 Presidency and I look forward to continued progress on these issues when Brazil assumes the Presidency in 2024."
During the 48-hour visit, delegates were also treated to a concert incorporating the music, voices and musical instruments from the G20 member and guest countries. Melbourne-based performer Charles Maimarosia represented Australia's diversity as a Pasifika community member.
"What struck me, as member countries made their statements, was that Australia's new national cultural policy, Revive, will serve many of the objectives identified by G20 nations," said Ms Templeman.
"This meeting helped build a shared understanding between us about how culture can contribute to the creation of an inclusive, peaceful society and a sustainable future."
