Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Macquarie MP Susan Templeman represents Australia at G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting

Updated September 7 2023 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman has returned from a 48-hour visit to India where she represented Australia at the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.