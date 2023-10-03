Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Palm paradise lost: Council to uproot and replace Blaxland palm trees as part of Master Plan

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated October 4 2023 - 8:39am, first published October 3 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The palm trees along the highway in Blaxland could soon be replaced with native trees under a new master plan for the village set to go on public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.