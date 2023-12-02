The small but mighty Sun Valley Pony Club was at the Zone 19 Jamboree over the weekend of November 25-26 and took home two prestigious trophies for horse riding.
The club won the Fred Playel Memorial Award for highest point average score at the Zone 19 Jamboree held at Londonderry Pony Club Grounds.
The zone encompasses eight clubs from North Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
Shayna Jordaan won the prestigious Ray Bottle Award for horsemanship, sportsmanship, leadership and Club citizenship. Shayna's mare is Bella.
Club president Paula Minale said "our riders won two amazing trophies and lots of ribbons. It's the first time in 24 years that our Club has won an award like this and thought it would be wonderful to share it with the community".
It was a terrific result for the club which now has nine riding members, and two non-riding members.
Mrs Minale said they recently signed up three new members after their 60th anniversary rally day, including Amy Withers and Eva Tilley (who rode in their first ever Jamboree) and Charli Kube.
"As parents and PC Committee, we are super proud of their dedication to their beautiful ponies. They performed so well."
Kaylee Jordaan was unwell but still helped out enormously as groom and club runner on the day, she added.
Sun Valley Pony club celebrated its 60th anniversary event on Sunday, September 17. The club has eight riders and horse lovers of all ages help out in other areas.
In its heyday in the 80s and 90s the not-for-profit group had about 35 active riding members. But the current committee say council zoning restrictions on keeping horses, the difficulty in getting places to agist them; as well as the expense and generally busyness of families today, has seen their numbers diminish.
Email the club for details at sunvalleyponyclub@gmail.com.
