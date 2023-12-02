Blue Mountains Gazette
Sun Valley Pony Club success in Londonderry jamboree

December 2 2023 - 12:19pm
The small but mighty Sun Valley Pony Club was at the Zone 19 Jamboree over the weekend of November 25-26 and took home two prestigious trophies for horse riding.

