Glimpse inside historic Lapstone Hill Tunnel as restoration work gathers pace

There is light at the end of the tunnel for a multi-million dollar project that will see a historic railway relic reopened to the public.
Significant works to restore the Lapstone Hill Tunnel have made dramatic progress with the removal of tons of waste and sediment now complete.
The tunnel's final vision is to reopen to cyclists and pedestrians as a major recreational and tourist drawcard.
Blue Mountains City Council's work on the tunnel is due to be completed in 2024.
Also known as Glenbrook Tunnel, the Lapstone Hill Tunnel is a state heritage-listed railway tunnel on the former main western line. Built from 1891-1892, it was previously used in World War II to store mustard gas and later as a mushroom farm.
Blue Mountains City Council staff have removed 1200 tons of sediment from the site and remediated 1700 tons of mushroom farm compost and rubbish.
Work is currently underway to repair the nearby heritage culvert and to lay a stable base for vehicles on the eastern entrance to the tunnel. This is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Other essential works that will need to be conducted before the tunnel can open to the public include the installation of power and lighting, additional security measures, signage, minor repairs of the tunnel floor and minor drainage works.
With the state government contributing $4 million to project, Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said it is "fantastic" to see it progressing.
"I commend locals Dave and Donna Watson for bringing the dilapidated condition of the old 'mushroom tunnel' to my attention in 2015. Seeing the progress of the tunnel's restoration, driven by Blue Mountains City Council, is fantastic. The Lapstone tunnel has a rich history and is a unique piece of cultural infrastructure so it is wonderful to see its clean-up progressing to reinvigorate the tunnel as a local tourist attraction," Ms Doyle said.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Trish Doyle first brought this matter to me - and these works are a significant step towards activating Lapstone Hill Tunnel, which will provide the missing link regarding connecting the area, for both locals and visitors to enjoy."
NSW Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, said the Blue Mountains is a key tourist drawcard for Sydney and the Crown land site will contribute to its appeal.
"Tourists seek authentic local experiences and the Lapstone Tunnel is part of the Blue Mountains' unique character and the latest contribution to the local visitor experience, supporting the region's tourism economy," said Mr Kamper.
The peak cycling group in the Blue Mountains, Ride Blue Mountains, said the tunnel's reopening is the "key to unlocking" the recreational and tourist potential of the site.
"If Glenbrook Tunnel links the eastern escarpment precinct with the Great River Walk precinct [in Penrith] there is the potential to create a unique destination," said Ride Blue Mountains president, David Tritton.
"This will add interest and provide walking and cycling access opportunities for residents as well as attract visitors and stimulate business.
"Ride Blue Mountains is excited that the initial remediation stage of project is nearing completion and looks forward to working with council on detailed planning for the next phase... Ride Blue Mountains acknowledges Mayor Greenhill's contribution and long-standing support for the project, which also has significant community support."
The cycling group wants any final plan to ensure the Lapstone Hill Tunnel and Tunnel Gully rail cutting are linked to locations including the Nepean River, Zig Zag rail cutting and lookouts such as Elizabeth Lookout. Ride Blue Mountains also hopes it will be linked to the Knapsack walking and mountain bike trails with Explorers Reserve near the Lapstone netball courts and Darks Common Reserve.
A council spokesperson said further master planning is being prepared that will inform future improvements to walking tracks and key site connections between Glenbrook, Lapstone, and Penrith.
Community consultation on the tunnel and surrounding lands will commence early in the new year, with council's work on the tunnel due to be completed in 2024.
