Dramatic past behind 'Devil's Hole' railway tunnel

On New Year's Eve 1902, driver Willis and fireman Wright attempted three times to transit the tunnel. Finally, detaching part of the train, they reached Glenbrook station where both collapsed. An engine was sent to collect the rest of the train. None of the passengers were hurt, though some had alighted from the train, walking back to Penrith while, "many, especially ladies, must have gone through a trying ordeal" (Australian Town and Country Journal, 7.1.1903).