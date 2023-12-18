Blue Mountains Gazette
Consultation shows strong support for plan to replace Blaxland palm trees

December 19 2023 - 7:00am
Preliminary analysis suggests strong community support to replace Blaxland's Canary Island date palms with an appropriate species.

Local News

