Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

South-West Sydney man charged with break, enter and steal at Bullaburra

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated February 16 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 32-year-old man from South-West Sydney has been arrested and charged with breaking, entering and stealing from a home in Bullaburra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.