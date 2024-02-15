South-West Sydney man charged with break, enter and steal at Bullaburra

A 32-year-old man from South-West Sydney has been arrested and charged with breaking, entering and stealing from a home in Bullaburra.
On Wednesday February 7, Blue Mountains Police arrested the man from a home in Edmondson Park.
It's alleged the male broke into a residence in Bullaburra Road, Bullaburra in December, 2023.
"Several household items were stolen including a television and prescription medication," Detective Acting Inspector Dave Kervin said. "During the arrest police also located prohibited drugs."
He has been charged with break, enter and steal, and possess prohibited drug. He was refused bail and is due to appear at Liverpool Local Court on February 15.
About 12pm on Thursday February 8, an 18-year-old female was stopped in Katoomba Street, Katoomba, and arrested for alleged drug supply offences in relation to ongoing enquiries by Cumberland Police Area Command.
During the arrest, the female, who was also on bail for unrelated offences, was searched before being conveyed to Katoomba Police Station.
During this search, it's alleged police found approximately 33 grams of cannabis, packaged in individual resealable bags.
The female was charged with two sequences of supplying a prohibited drug, dealing with proceeds of crime, entering a drug premises, and breaching bail.
She will next appear at Penrith Local Court on April 4.
About 3.20pm on Saturday February 10, police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway in Lawson.
"At this time, a white Isuzu 4WD was sighted by witnesses to mount the median strip and collide with a traffic signage pole," Detective Acting Inspector Dave Kervin said.
Police attended and found the 37-year-old male still in the driver's seat of the vehicle, which had significant front-end damage. He was not injured. He was subjected to a roadside breath test where he returned a positive result for alcohol.
The man was taken to Katoomba Police Station where further testing detected a blood alcohol concentration of 0.289.
The man's drivers licence was suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Katoomba Local Court on March 11.
In another incident of vandalism at schools about 3.20pm on Sunday February 11, the school hall at Warrimoo Public School, at Florabella Street, Warrimoo was broken into. "Food was thrown around and property was damaged. Police urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000," Detective Acting Inspector Dave Kervin said.
