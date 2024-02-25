Blue Mountains Gazette
Fundraising concert for Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans to return to Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated February 27 2024 - 10:51am, first published February 26 2024 - 8:51am
After raising more than $10,000 in 2023 for Australian veterans and war widows, Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert is returning to the Blue Mountains Theatre with a much-anticipated sequel.

