Fundraising concert for Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans to return to Blue Mountains Theatre

After raising more than $10,000 in 2023 for Australian veterans and war widows, Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert is returning to the Blue Mountains Theatre with a much-anticipated sequel.
Hosted by Glenn A. Baker, Good Morning Vietnam, Volume Two will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 3pm.
Blue Mountains Theatre Programs coordinator, Yvonne Hellmers said Good Morning Vietnam, Volume Two stars the same powerhouse ensemble of first-class musicians, who will vividly reimagine many of the Vietnam War-era's renowned pop and Motown hits, rock anthems, sensual ballads, and folk songs.
"This popular and exciting production brings together a group of outstanding musicians and vocalists to deliver superb interpretations of some of the most iconic pop, folk, soul and rock songs of the 1960s and 70s that questioned, stirred and reflected the political turmoil and massive cultural changes happening during one of the most far-reaching and divisive events of the 20th century," said Ms Hellmers.
The new repertoire includes songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Four Tops, Diana Ross, Jimi Hendrix, The Hollies, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, The Byrds, Cream, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Ronnie Burns, The Kinks and more.
The show also features a projection design backdrop adding compelling storytelling and scenescape elements, depicting the groovy psychedelia of the flower power movement as well as images of the protest and resistance that was flaring in the city streets of America and here in Australia.
Chris McKay, Secretary of the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces, said after the success of the fundraising concert in 2023, they are delighted to bring this fantastic band back for another event.
"Please show your support and enjoy an incredible afternoon of entertainment and memories at this special fundraiser concert," said Mr Mckay.
All tickets are just $56 with money from ticket sales used to provide welfare services to Australian veterans and their families.
Book your tickets via www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or the box office on 4723 5050.
