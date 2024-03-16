Call for Great Western Highway speed limit review

Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw is calling for the speed limits between Wentworth Falls and Katoomba to be reviewed, saying that the frequently changing limits can be confusing.
The stretch of highway between the two villages has various speed limits ranging from 60km/h to 70km/h to 80km/h and back again.
She pointed out that the limit was reduced to 70km/h around the intersections of the highway and Scott Avenue and Sinclair Crescent because of the number of collisions involving people trying to enter the highway into fast-moving traffic.
It might be safer, more practical and easier for drivers for the whole stretch to be 70km/h as it is between Lawson and Hazelbrook, she said.
"Given that people get confused, it's really tricky to go to 70 then 80 and back to 70 again," she said.
She said the most important thing was safety.
"This isn't a motorway - it never will be. It's a highway through villages.
"We have to look carefully at the speeds where there are important intersections and people trying to get on to the highway."
