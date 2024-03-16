Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Call for Great Western Highway speed limit review

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 18 2024 - 11:59am, first published March 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw is calling for the speed limits between Wentworth Falls and Katoomba to be reviewed, saying that the frequently changing limits can be confusing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.