Irish eyes smile on 27th Blue Mountains Music Festival

Thousands of music fans have descended on Katoomba for the 27th Blue Mountains Music Festival.
More than 40 international and Australian acts performed over the three-day festival from March 15-17.
The festival is centred around a precinct at Katoomba Public School with other stages at Katoomba RSL and the Palais Royale Hotel.
Befitting a festival that finished on St Patrick's Day this year, Irish musicians shone on March 17, led by Eleanor McEvoy and Lorraine Nash in the morning. A standing-room only audience lapped up Luka Bloom's second festival show on Sunday afternoon as the singer-songwriter from County Kildare enjoyed his 15th Australian tour.
Festival headliner Sharon Shannon might have left before St Patrick's Day but her Friday and Saturday shows proved why she is one of Ireland's most respected performers.
In his 80th year, Australian folk legend Eric Bogle gave festival-goers a fascinating insight into his career during a Heartlands Conversation with former ABC Radio National producer Gregg Borschmann on Sunday morning. Bogle moved the audience to tears - and laughter - during his two shows.
While performers like Bogle were familiar favourites, the 27th festival marked the first appearance for many artists who fans no doubt hope will become regular visitors. Californian-born John Craigie won audiences over quickly with his witty storytelling and songs. Kenyan-born Ondara's between-song banter might have been far briefer - although it was just as dry - and his soaring vocals and guitar playing made their mark. Scotland's Gnoss and Norway's Gangar also made impressive festival debuts while US vocal group Windborne were met with standing ovations after their shows.
Festival director Bob Charter said audience feedback didn't single out a narrow range of artists but instead pointed to the depth and quality of the 2024 line-up.
"People liked so much," he said.
After a disruptive period after COVID-19 forced the last-minute cancellation of the 2020 festival, Mr Charter said this year's event saw sales returning to normal with close to 2,500 patrons.
"This one brought us to the break-even point ... and that's a really good, pleasing result (in the current environment)," he said.
Planning is already underway for next year's festival. Until then, Mr Charter is very grateful to the many people who supported this year's event.
"A big thank you to the Blue Mountains people who came out and all the regulars who came from Sydney and surrounds and further afield," he said.
