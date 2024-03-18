Irish eyes smile on 27th Blue Mountains Music Festival

While performers like Bogle were familiar favourites, the 27th festival marked the first appearance for many artists who fans no doubt hope will become regular visitors. Californian-born John Craigie won audiences over quickly with his witty storytelling and songs. Kenyan-born Ondara's between-song banter might have been far briefer - although it was just as dry - and his soaring vocals and guitar playing made their mark. Scotland's Gnoss and Norway's Gangar also made impressive festival debuts while US vocal group Windborne were met with standing ovations after their shows.