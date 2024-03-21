AusBike skills program for kids is coming back to Mountains

A popular bike riding skills program for children will return to the Blue Mountains in 2024.
Ride Blue Mountains Inc will deliver AusBike for children aged 5-12 years old over eight consecutive Mondays from May 6. The program will be held at the Churchill Place Netball Courts in Springwood from 4-5pm.
Divided into four stages, children work their way through a number of core skills, progressing from beginner to expert level throughout the program.
The last program in 2023 was a great success, with six children completing the foundational learn to ride course and six children completing the intermediate skills course.
"Parent responses in an evaluation of the 2023 course indicate that 100 per cent of participants are riding more confidently as a result of the course," said Ride Blue Mountains president David Tritton.
"The overall effect of the course was that all students increased the amount of time riding their bikes. The amount of time on the bike, post course, was relative to the student's ability or skill level when they started the course. This shows that returning students will benefit from intermediate or advanced skills training," he said.
"The evaluation also found that parent and student satisfaction with the quality of the course was also very high."
AusBike is Australia's national program designed to give kids the essential skills and confidence to experience the freedom, fun and adventure of life on a bike. AusBike teaches kids to ride safely in a fun, inclusive environment and caters for kids with all levels of bike riding experience - whether they're just off training wheels, or further down the track with their cycling journey.
The cost is $120 (per child) for the 8-week course. For more information, including how to register, visit: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/87575/ride-blue-mountains-inc
