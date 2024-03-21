Blue Mountains Gazette
'A joyous occasion for our family': Special private viewing of important Australian painting

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated March 22 2024 - 4:09pm, first published March 21 2024 - 1:47pm
Watching her brother view an important Australian painting that had hung in their family home for decades - but is now part of the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) collection - was a dream come true for Bullaburra resident Jo Frater.

