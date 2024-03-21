'A joyous occasion for our family': Special private viewing of important Australian painting

Watching her brother view an important Australian painting that had hung in their family home for decades - but is now part of the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) collection - was a dream come true for Bullaburra resident Jo Frater.
Rob Nickl, a resident at Morven Gardens Aged Care Facility in Leura, hadn't seen the Freda Robertshaw painting for six years but thanks to the NGA and the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre he witnessed the restored artwork again in Katoomba on March 20. The NGA brought the painting, titled "Bush Walkers", to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre for a private viewing for one-day only.
"The opportunity to finally see this restored work of art, which Rob has known for over 70 years, was such a delight for him and a joyous occasion for us as a family," said Mrs Frater.
"The day was made even more precious because it enabled Rob to share the occasion with his friends."
The Nickl family only discovered the significance of the painting in 2021 following the deaths of their parents and eldest brother. Shocked to discover the artwork that had hung unassumingly in their lounge room was valued at more than $1 million if restored, they made the generous decision to donate it to the National Gallery of Australia.
But due to ill health, Mr Nickl couldn't attend the NGA in Canberra for an official viewing when the restoration was completed in August, 2023 - or the official display of the painting when it was placed on exhibition in late 2023.
A group of residents, staff and volunteers from Morven Gardens joined the private viewing on March 20 along with parishioners from Our Lady of the Nativity, Lawson and family neighbours and friends.
Mrs Frater said she "will be forever grateful to the NGA and the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre" for making it happen.
It took nearly 12 months for NGA staff to clean and restore the painting which was originally bought in 1944 for 100 guineas by Mrs Frater's grandfather, Joseph Nickl (Snr), and was later bequeathed to her parents Joseph and Josie Nickl.
Ahead of the private viewing, Blue Mountains City Council's artistic program leader Rilka Oakley said: "We are thrilled to be able to facilitate this private viewing of The Bushwalkers in support of the National Gallery of Australia and the Frater family. We recently partnered with the National Gallery of Australia in their Sharing the Collection initiative and are delighted to continue strengthening our relationship with them."
