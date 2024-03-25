First stage of Darwins Walk revealed as part of Grand Cliff Top Walk opening

In addition to the work on Darwins Walk, council has also replaced hundreds of steps along Prince Henry Cliff Walk between Elysian Rock and Tarpeian Rock track and installed a new footbridge spanning a landslip from 2021 and repaired access from Olympian Parade to Olympian Rock Lookout, making the descent much easier. The project will also provide lookout upgrades along Prince Henry Cliff Walk, and park improvements at Gordon Falls Leura.