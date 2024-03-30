Blue Mountains Gazette
Volunteers put hands up to play a part in animal shelter

By Jennie Curtin
Updated April 1 2024 - 9:00am, first published March 31 2024 - 9:30am
A host of volunteers has offered to help council at the Katoomba animal shelter when it takes ownership from the RSPCA.

