Blue Mountains animal shelter's future secured: RSPCA to transfer ownership to council

March 20 2024 - 3:00am
The Blue Mountains animal shelter in Katoomba has been saved from closure after Blue Mountains City Council and the RSPCA reached an agreement over the future of the facility.

