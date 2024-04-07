TEDx is coming to Springwood - and applications are open

Lauded for his talk, Blue Mountains Grammar School principal Steven Coote has since been invited to discuss his ideas at the highest levels in the Department of Education. Nepean cardiologist Faraz Pathan spoke about a health break in the workplace and his talk has now received more than 1.3 million views. Sydney based neuropathologist Dr Michael Buckland, who spoke of the brain damage caused by contact sports (CTE), has been invited to feature in sport documentaries in Europe. Many more of the talks have been watched thousands of times and shared all around the globe.