Evacuations and emergency food drops at Megalong Valley after landslide

An evacuation of around 200 visitors trapped in the Megalong Valley is almost complete, after a landslide badly damaged part of Megalong Road and cut off the valley's access point.
The rescue, coordinated by police, commenced on April 7 through a temporary route running across private properties at the back of Mount Blackheath via Centennial Glenn.
Blue Mountains City Council, with assistance from the Rural Fire Service (RFS), also coordinated an emergency food drop into the valley on April 8. Food, fuel and essential supplies are being dropped into the valley via helicopter.
Work is also ongoing to assess the damaged section of Megalong Road, which is approximately 600 metres south of Shipley Road. After a geotechnical assessment, work has begun to redirect the water from the landslip site to stop water undermining the area, which could result in further slippage.
Megalong Road remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, and people are reminded to avoid the area. Options for road remediation and access are still being explored.
A total of 190 visitors were evacuated from the valley in the past two days, with the remaining visitors expected to be evacuated shortly.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Thank you to all involved in this rescue effort. Many have worked non-stop to make this happen.
"Our thoughts remain with the community and visitors, who are our priority, and we are continuing to support them as a matter of urgency through this difficult time.
"This is having a massive financial impact on businesses, and we will be lobbying the federal and state governments for financial support for the roughly 200 residents plus businesses in the Megalong Valley."
The council is assessing broader damage across the Mountains following the severe weather event.
One affected area is Mitchells Pass near Emu Plains, which has been closed after the road shoulder collapsed from the heavy rains. Motorists are advised to use Bathurst Road instead.
The flooding event on April 5 has been declared a natural disaster. Disaster assistance is now available for Blue Mountains residents, including those impacted in the Megalong Valley.
Support includes:
Council's dedicated Community Liaison Officer is taking requests from the Megalong Community in regards to urgent needs. Please email MegalongValley@bmcc.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.