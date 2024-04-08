Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Evacuations and emergency food drops at Megalong Valley after landslide

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An evacuation of around 200 visitors trapped in the Megalong Valley is almost complete, after a landslide badly damaged part of Megalong Road and cut off the valley's access point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.