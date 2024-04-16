Blue Mountains City Council engages businesses on Blaxland's change-filled future

With work upcoming for the Blaxland master plan and new funding from the Western Sydney Infrastructure Grant, Blue Mountains City Council have met with Blaxland businesses to discuss the way forward for the area.
On an information night on April 4, Council staff met with the Blaxland Chamber of Commerce at Blaxland Community Centre, along with a cross-section of businesses and property owners.
Chamber President Bernie Fehon said the key topic on the night was potential improvements in the Blaxland Station Street Mall.
"This grant was brought to our attention over 12 months ago, and the Blaxland Chamber have been working with council staff and had an input on how best to allocate these funds for the Blaxland retail and business area," Mr Fehon said.
"Those in attendance were happy to hear that funds are now available to improve paving, lighting and landscaping in the Station Street mall and are keen to see progress made quickly."
Council staff also explained the next steps in implementation of the Blaxland master plan, along with details of the special incentives clause proposed in the Local Environment Plan.
Mr Fehon said that overall, businesses in attendance welcomed any changes encouraging investment in improving Blaxland.
"Local businesses are supportive in some areas of the recently adopted master plan and wish to work with the Council to encourage implementation as soon as possible," he said.
"Local business [properties] are ready to invest and will do so if planning regulations will allow floor space ratios that provide a return on investment."
The Blaxland master plan, which was adopted by the council at their February meeting, will involve large-scale changes to building rules in certain parts of the town, along with removal of the palm trees by the highway to be replaced with native trees.
Examples of changes include higher allowable buildings on some sites under an incentives clause, relocating of the community centre, and revitalisation of the western end of town.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said that an overwhelming majority of the community supported the master plan.
"It's a plan that will stimulate economic investment in the town centre and deliver much needed additional housing and community space for local residents. For example, floor space ratio is covered in the plan," Cr Greenhill told the Gazette.
For more details on the Blaxland master plan, see the Gazette's previous article: https://www.bluemountainsgazette.com.au/story/8538977/blaxlands-new-master-plan-future-building-heights-and-community-revitalidation/
