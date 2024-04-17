Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Federal road funding redirected to Megalong Valley and Railway Parade

April 17 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government will redirect millions of dollars in road funding to the Megalong Valley and Railway Parade between Wentworth Falls and Lawson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.