Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Megalong Road likely to be reopened

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated April 19 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are hopes that Megalong Road, the only public route into the Megalong Valley, will be reopened later today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.