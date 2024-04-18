Megalong Road likely to be reopened

There are hopes that Megalong Road, the only public route into the Megalong Valley, will be reopened later today.
Workers have toiled valiantly since a landslip took away most of the road on Friday, April 5.
By April 11, a pedestrian path had been created and a shuttle bus service set up to take residents from the site up to Blackheath.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, posted on Thursday (April 18) that he anticipates the road could be open to one lane of traffic today.
"Great news," he wrote on Facebook. "We are continuing to finalise work to reopen one lane of Megalong Road to light traffic including visitors. At this stage it is anticipated that the road could open tomorrow, however we will confirm the opening time as we know more. There is always scope for something to impact that time frame but, right now, we are looking good for tomorrow."
Cr Greenhill added he was very proud of the work done by council's "amazing staff and contractors".
Since the road closure, regular helicopter food drops have been delivered to residents, through a click and collect arrangement with Coles, as well as deliveries of livestock feed and bales of hay.
And waste has being taken out by air, although residents have been asked to compost or feed to chickens kitchen scraps and to keep plastic and bottles until road transport is restored.
