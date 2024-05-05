Blue Mountains Gazette
Sam Appleton breaks course record to claim victory at Ironman Australia

Ruby Pascoe
Mardi Borg
Emily Walker
By Ruby Pascoe, Mardi Borg, and Emily Walker
· Updated May 6 2024 - 8:19am, first published May 5 2024 - 6:00pm
US-based Aussie Sam Appleton has broken a longstanding course record to claim victory at Ironman Australia, finishing with an impressive time of 07:57:32.

