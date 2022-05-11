Where to cast your vote ahead of election day
Pre-polling for the May 21 election opened on Monday, May 9.
In the Mountains, there are two pre-polling venues - at Katoomba and Springwood - as well as one each in nearby Emu Plains and Penrith and, for the Hawkesbury part of the Macquarie electorate, one each in Richmond and Windsor.
Details of the pre-poll venues are:
Katoomba Civic Centre, 81-83 Katoomba Street
- Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
- Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
- This venue will also be open to vote on election day, May 21, from 8am-6pm
- Assisted wheelchair access.
Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub, 106-108 Macquarie Road, Springwood
- Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
- Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
- Assisted wheelchair access.
Emu Plains Community Centre, 4 Lawson St, Emu Plains
- Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
- Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
- Accessible parking and assisted wheelchair access.
Penrith CBD shopfront, 465 High St, Penrith (between Station St and Woodriff St)
- Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
- Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
- This venue will also be open to vote on election day, May 21, from 8am-6pm
- Assisted wheelchair access.
Richmond School of Arts, 26 W Market St, Richmond
- Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
- Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
- Assisted wheelchair access.
Deerubbin Centre - Stan Stevens Studio, 300 George St, Windsor
- Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
- Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
- No wheelchair access.