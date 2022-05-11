news, local-news,

Pre-polling for the May 21 election opened on Monday, May 9. In the Mountains, there are two pre-polling venues - at Katoomba and Springwood - as well as one each in nearby Emu Plains and Penrith and, for the Hawkesbury part of the Macquarie electorate, one each in Richmond and Windsor. Details of the pre-poll venues are: Katoomba Civic Centre, 81-83 Katoomba Street Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub, 106-108 Macquarie Road, Springwood Emu Plains Community Centre, 4 Lawson St, Emu Plains READ MORE: Penrith CBD shopfront, 465 High St, Penrith (between Station St and Woodriff St) Richmond School of Arts, 26 W Market St, Richmond Deerubbin Centre - Stan Stevens Studio, 300 George St, Windsor

