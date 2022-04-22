news, local-news,

There are eight candidates standing for the seat of Macquarie in the federal election on May 21. In the ballot draw held earlier today [April 22] by the Australian Electoral Commission, One Nation's Tony Pettitt drew the number one position, followed by sitting MP, Labor's Susan Templeman. They were followed by Nicole Evans (United Australia Party), James Jackson (Liberal Democrats), Greg Keightley (Animal Justice Party), Tony Hickey (Greens) and Michelle Palmer (Informed Medical Options Party). Ms Templeman's main rival, the Liberal Party's Sarah Richards, drew the eighth position on the ballot paper. Ms Templeman and Ms Richards fought neck-and-neck for the seat at the 2019 election. After nearly a month, Ms Templeman was declared the winner. The official result after the distribution of preferences was 50.19 per cent to the Labor member and 49.81 per cent to Ms Richards. Macquarie is now the country's most marginal federal seat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/a6239249-8433-4e7e-bd67-04e86c5fb02f.jpeg/r0_96_756_523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg