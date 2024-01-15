Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blaxland Chamber of Commerce: the good and bad of Blaxland master plan

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated January 16 2024 - 11:48am, first published January 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blaxland Chamber of Commerce has slammed the Blaxland master plan's finalisation target of 2037 as "too far away", among a host of other concerns with Blue Mountains City Council's proposed changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.