Blue Mountains Mayoral Relief Fund returns to support Megalong Valley

The Blue Mountains Mayoral Relief Fund has returned to help the Megalong Valley community recover from a landslide that has again closed the only road into the valley.
This resurrects a fund that in 2013 raised $3.4 million for bushfire-affected residents.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the registered fund would allow the community to assist Megalong Valley residents in their time of need.
The fund has zero administration costs, which means every dollar donated goes into the hands of the people who need it. Donations are also tax deductible.
Mayor Greenhill acknowledged the profound impact the latest landslide has had on Megalong Valley residents and business owners.
"We understand the absolute devastation currently being felt by the Megalong Valley community, that natural disaster has occurred again," he said.
"We, too, are devastated. It's not fair to this wonderful community, or to the broader community who enjoy visiting this beautiful valley, contributing to the local economy.
"The Blue Mountains Mayoral Relief Fund enables the Australian community to assist our local community in their time of need. You can donate now - any amount is greatly appreciated.
"The fund has been incredibly successful following bushfires in both 2013 and 2019. It's a perfect way for all those who would like to assist, to help our community currently in need."
The first pedestrians walked in and out of the Valley on Thursday, April 11 after safe access was secured at the landslide site.
Tax deductible donations to the relief fund can be made to the following account:
Name: Blue Mountains Mayoral Relief Fund
BSB: 082 656 / Account Number: 46 179 2573
Via:
A Fund Advisory Committee has been created to decide where donations received are needed most by the Megalong Valley community. Its members will work with the Blue Mountains mayor and Blue Mountains City Council CEO Dr Rosemary Dillon to decide where to direct the funding.
The Fund Advisory Committee includes:
Go to https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/MRF for more information.
