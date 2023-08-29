Blue Mountains Rugby is aiming to make history when the club's first grade side plays in its first ever Kentwell Cup grand final.
The Blueys will take their shot at suburban rugby's top prize when they take on Hunters Hill at Concord Oval on Saturday, September 2. The grand final will be a rematch of the competition's major semi-final where the Blueys comprehensively defeated Hunters Hill at Drummoyne Oval, 47-27.
The Lapstone-based club is counting on a strong contingent of Blue Mountains supporters to back the players when they take to the field at 3pm.
"Looking forward to seeing a massive mountain goat army in the stands of Concord Oval to cheer them home!" the club posted on its Facebook page.
Hunters Hill be looking to avenge their loss in the 2022 Kentwell Cup grand final where they were defeated by Woollahra Colleagues 22-13.
Hunters Hill last won the Kentwell Cup in 1997.
But the Blueys hope to spoil any plans of the trophy returning to Sydney's leafy Lower North Shore by bringing the cup up the M4 to the Mountains.
The grand final match will be streamed live on Rugby TV.
